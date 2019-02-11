Katsvairo: Many things happened during my Chiefs stay

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchel Katsvairo has expressed delight in securing a return to the Absa PSL.

The Zimbabwean forward, who was released by Chiefs in January last year, is looking forward to proving his worth in Mzansi’s top tier after being signed by Free State Stars last month.

Speaking to the Bethlehem club’s official website, the 28-year-old revealed how he had been wanted by current Ea Lla Koto coach Nikola Kavazovic since his days at Naturena with Amakhosi.

“I am very excited to be back in the PSL, as we all know that it’s one of the biggest leagues in Africa. To be honest I was not expecting to be back so soon after I left Kaizer Chiefs. So many things happened during my stay at Chiefs,” Katsvairo told Stars’ official website.

“I really want to thank Free State Stars for another opportunity given and coach Nikola, who has been following me since my days at Chiefs to come for a loan whilst he was still coaching in Botswana.”

Meanwhile, Katsvairo’s agent from M Sport Management, Michael Ngobeni, has told the Siya crew about the player’s readiness for getting his Ea Lla Koto career underway. — Soccer Laduma