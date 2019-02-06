Moyo joins Zambian side

By Ricky Zililo

Veteran utility player Zimiseleni Moyo has joined Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos FC on a two-year deal.

Moyo, who turned out for the now defunct Railstars and Motor Action a decade ago, became the third Zimbabwean international after Ocean Mushure and Dennis Dauda to join Lusaka Dynamos.

The dreadlocked Moyo, who can play either as a left-back or midfielder, moved to Lusaka Dynamos after a two-year stint at former Zambian champions Zanaco.

He had joined Zanaco in January 2017 from lowly Tsholotsho FC in the second half of the 2016 season where he played a key role in their survival fight.

His contributions at Tsholotsho FC did not go unnoticed as he charmed Zambian giants Zanaco, who followed his progress on matches beamed on SuperSport.

In his maiden season at Zanaco in 2017, Moyo helped them to a second place finish behind champions Zesco United. Zanaco finished fifth last season.

Moyo said he wants to help Lusaka Dynamos win trophies.

“I’m now at Lusaka Dynamos where I signed a two-year contract. I’m really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and my desire is to help the team win trophies. I’ll be happy if we win the league title as well,” said Moyo.

Lusaka Dynamos were formed in 1979 and have never won the league title, with their best finish in the topflight being position fifth in 2017.

The only major silverware Lusaka have in their trophy cabinet is the 2008 BP Top 8 Cup they claimed after beating Zesco United 1-0 in the final. Moyo, whose career at Zanaco was affected by injuries, will be hoping for better fortunes at Lusaka Dynamos. The Chronicle