I’m Alive and Well – VP Constantino Chiwenga (VIDEO)

Back from emergency treatment in Cape Town, South Africa, Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga uses an appearance on state media TV to state that he is “alive and well”.

Chiwenga was receiving treatment in South Africa, the second time in four months, after falling ill last week. He initially checked in at a private hospital but travelled to Cape Town for further treatment.

Government, in October, said the VP was being treated for “exhaustion” and 1980s injuries from the war of liberation.

Chiwenga and his wife, Marry, have been showing signs of illness, with visibly swollen hands and discoloured skin patches, something he said was due to poisoning.

Last year, Chiwenga suggested he was paying the price for removing former President Robert Mugabe, triggering speculation he might have been poisoned.