FC Platinum after Chirambadare

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Castle Lager Premier League Champions FC Platinum still hope to secure the services of former Kaizer Chiefs’ forward Edmore Chirambadare despite him making a surprise appearance for South African National First Division side Maccabi against Ajax Cape Town at the weekend.

The former Tsholotsho and Chicken Inn player was expected to lead the Pure Platinum Play strike force in the Total Caf Champions League Group B campaign, but negotiations between Maccabi and FC Platinum went at a snail’s pace, forcing the left-footed gunslinger to return to South Africa where he still has about five months remaining on his one-year contract.

“I understand negotiations are going on, albeit at a slow pace and we are very hopeful of reaching an agreement in the near future. In the meantime it’s important that he continues to play competitive football to keep fit,” said Chido Chizondo, the FC Platinum media officer.

FC Platinum have three games remaining in the Caf Champions League campaign and even if they fail to make it into the knockout stages of the tournament, they will be back again in the African safari when the draw for the next campaign is conducted soon after the African Cup of Nations finals slated for Egypt from June 27 to mid July.

Pure Platinum Play have fired blanks in the three group stage matches they have played and take on Horoya of Guinea in Conakry on Tuesday next week. The Chronicle