PICTURES: Anti-Chiwenga demo at Cape Town hospital

Zimbabweans based in Cape Town, South Africa staged a protest outside the University of Cape Town (UCT) hospital demanding that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga be discharged and sent back home to face the health delivery they say he has helped to destroy.

Chiwenga (62) is receiving treatment in South Africa, the second time in four months, after falling ill last week. His health is closely followed in Zimbabwe because he is widely seen as the power behind President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the front-runner to succeed him.

Chiwenga had initially checked in at a private hospital last week but had to travel to Cape Town, South Africa for further treatment. The former military general led the coup that ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Last October, Charamba said Chiwenga travelled to South Africa for treatment for injuries sustained in a bombing during a Mnangagwa campaign rally ahead of the 30 July vote.

Since last year, Chiwenga’s hands have been visibly swollen with discoloured skin patches. Additional reporting from Reuters