Bushiri supporters turn up to support him outside court – PICTURES and VIDEOS

Followers of South Africa based prophet Shepherd Bushiri turned up outside court in the capital, Pretoria, to show their support for him, after he was arrested on Friday for alleged fraud.

A journalist with the local Times Live news site has tweeted a video of the supporters banging drums and cheering outside the court:

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested following an investigation which began in 2015.

In court on Monday they were formally charged with fraud and money laundering but were not asked to plead.

Police say the couple’s luxury cars, houses and private jet could also be seized pending the finalisation of the criminal case against them. They have not commented on the allegations.

Caption: 04 February 2019: Supporters of the profit Bushiri have come out in numbers to surpport him as he faces charges of froud and money loundaring in Pretoria.Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

They’ve been remanded in custody and are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday. 

04 February 2019: Bushiri Supporters seen praying outside court in Pretoria, Bushiri was arrested in Rustenburg last week for money laundaring and fraud. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.

His supporters, who had been singing and dancing outside the court from early Monday, had been waiting for an update of what had happened inside the court.

When news broke of the hearing being postponed, the crowd began marching through the streets near the court, pleading for his release.

Earlier, Pastor Paseka Mboro visited the court and asked the Bushiri supporters to remain calm. He also advised that the family had asked them to attend an evening meeting. BBC News/TimesLive

