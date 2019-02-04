Bushiri supporters turn up to support him outside court – PICTURES and VIDEOS

Followers of South Africa based prophet Shepherd Bushiri turned up outside court in the capital, Pretoria, to show their support for him, after he was arrested on Friday for alleged fraud.

A journalist with the local Times Live news site has tweeted a video of the supporters banging drums and cheering outside the court:

Hundreds of #Bushiri followers have came to support him at court today. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/u82L4ZPglN — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) February 4, 2019

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested following an investigation which began in 2015.

In court on Monday they were formally charged with fraud and money laundering but were not asked to plead.

Police say the couple’s luxury cars, houses and private jet could also be seized pending the finalisation of the criminal case against them. They have not commented on the allegations.

They’ve been remanded in custody and are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

His supporters, who had been singing and dancing outside the court from early Monday, had been waiting for an update of what had happened inside the court.

A #Bushiri follower, who is dressed like a disciple, is heard shouting: “I want my daddy.” @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/bhrNqktANW — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) February 4, 2019

When news broke of the hearing being postponed, the crowd began marching through the streets near the court, pleading for his release.

Earlier, Pastor Paseka Mboro visited the court and asked the Bushiri supporters to remain calm. He also advised that the family had asked them to attend an evening meeting. BBC News/TimesLive