Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

CrimesFeatured

Zacc chair, commissioners resign

24,345 0

By Blessings Mashaya

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson Job Whabira and the rest of the commissioners resigned yesterday.

Dr Job Whabira
Dr Job Whabira

In a statement yesterday, chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accepted the resignation.

This comes after Mnangagwa said he was due to “restructure” the Zacc next week.

Related Articles

UK MPs regret endorsing Mnangagwa

40,932 0

Cleric declines Mnangagwa appointment

35,514 2

Mnangagwa opens up: Sets conditions for dialogue

45,617 1

Hopewell Chin’ono: The loss of Britain’s support is the end…

9,206 56

“The chief secretary to the President and Cabinet advises the nation that His Excellency the President … ED Mnangagwa has accepted the resignation of the chairman of the Zacc … Whabira, with effect from January 31, 2019.

“His Excellency the President extends his gratitude to Whabira and the commissioners for the sacrifice and efforts they rendered to the country in working towards the elimination of the scourge of corruption which threatens to tear apart the very fabric and ethos of our society.

“Furthermore, His Excellency the President accepts the resignation of the rest of the Zacc commissioners with effect from January 31, 2019. All the commissioners have gone on leave pending the finalisation of their terminal benefits.”

Sibanda said Mnangagwa will appoint the new chairperson.

“In the meantime, His Excellency the President will shortly appoint a new chairman in terms of section 254(1a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No.20), and request for nominees from the committee on Standing Rules and Orders (SROC) in terms of section 254(2) of the Constitution towards the appointment of the rest of commissioners.”

Zacc has been criticised for being a toothless dog and accused of having corrupt commissioners who persecute people on political basis. DailyNews

You might also like More from author