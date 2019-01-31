Darikwa distances self from Facebook account

By Albert Marufu

Zimbabwe and Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has distanced himself from a Facebook account that goes by his name.

A post on the fake account triggered fierce debate yesterday.

The 27–year-old right-back said he is not on Facebook and urged whoever is behind the fake account, which has his images and regular updates, to close it.

There was a raging debate on social media after the Facebook character twisted words from Darikwa’s story carried in The Herald on Monday to appear as if he was comparing Zimbabwe football greats Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

In The Herald story, Darikwa was talking about his role models in Zimbabwean football.

But the Facebook post made it to appear as if he was juxtaposing the two legends who also previously played in the English top-flight league. Some online publications later published a story claiming that Darikwa had said that Benjani was a better player than Ndlovu.

This did not go down well with some readers who felt the comparison was unnecessary with some abusing the Nottingham Forest defender who became the first of Zimbabweans born in the Diaspora to retrace their roots and play for his country.

“I do not know anything about it (Facebook account). It is fake. I think it is a waste of time that someone would impersonate me on Facebook.

“I don’t really know why someone would pretend to be someone, but I guess some people have time on their hands,” he said. The Herald