‘Well-dressed men are treated better’

By Blessing Masakadza

Celebrities believe local society is visual based; hence better dressed men experience better treatment and service than their shabby colleagues.

Those spoken to by the Daily News on Sunday said immaculate dressing is a make or break for every public figure if they do not risk being found wanting.

Wardrobe malfunction is another thing many public figures always try to avoid. Several international celebs have been caught on the wrong side at the big stage and the embarrassment that follows is huge to fathom.

This has seen several celebs being signed to several brands or clothing labels as ambassadors and Zimbabwe is no exception.

There are several clothing shops that have arisen and with several artistes being signed to them. Some sponsor celebs when they appear on a show or an event.

4May International is one popular brand that dresses the country’s national cricket team at major tournaments.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday radio personality Phatisani Sibanda said dressing is a headache to most and they need assistance in coming up with the right outfit.

“Dressing is the most stressing thing ever. Choosing the right outfit needs guidance. I do several events and I believe you should always dress for the occasion. As for me, my stylist is from 4May International and he knows what I should put on according to an event.

“Each event has a theme and I dress according to the theme, kana tirikujecha toita zvekujecha. For me Gucci is the top label,” he said.

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere said he takes dressing and general appearance as top priority. The singer has redefined gospel musicians’ perception and his sense of dressing is top notch that even socialite Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure acknowledged him.

“If you want to go commercial, you have to dress the commercial way. I believe in one motto, dress the way you want to be addressed. Before I go on stage, I have to dress accordingly. My stylist is from Bachelors’ Republic and he knows how to act according to a theme. I must say every public figure needs to be assisted otherwise you will be caught offside,” he said.

Dancehall chanter Tocky Vibes believes being called “rasta” does not mean one has to be shabbily dressed.

“You have to dress according to the occasion. I sing for the people, the poor and the rich and I have to dress according to where I am. I fall under Bachelors Republic and my stylist knows my style of dressing,” he said.

Another radio DJ Owen Madondo said he fears to be caught offside in as far as dressing is concerned.

“One thing I fear the most is being found on the wrong side, dressing the opposite way,” he said.

High riding musician Jah Prayzah is one artiste whose choice of dressing is unquestionable, from personal labels such as MTM (Military Touch Movement) to designs by Rick Chasers.

He is also one of the public figures who falls under 4May International. DailyNews