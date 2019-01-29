Jongwe joins UK club

Zimbabwe international cricketer Luke Jongwe is set to rejuvenate his waning fortunes in England after signing a contract with Read Cricket Club for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old last played international cricket three years ago, having made his debut in the Chevrons side as a mere teenager.

He played 30 international matches which included 22 One Day Internationals and eight T20Is.

He is also a former Zimbabwe Under-19 and ex-national Under-17 player.

However, his international career had stalled in recent years.

He played his last international in Bangladesh back in January 2016.

Read announced through their media platforms at the weekend that they have signed the Zimbabwean international for their 2019 Ribblesdale League season.

Jongwe took to Twitter to express his excitement.

“Glad to be joining Read Cricket Club for the upcoming season. Can’t wait to join you fellas.. See you all soon and hope you are all ready to win the League,” he posted.

A genuine all-rounder who bats in the top-middle order and bowls seam-up, Jongwe enjoyed much success at international level before he was discarded.

While he didn’t set international cricket alight with the bat (highest ODI score of 46), he impressed with the ball taking 25 wickets at 30.36 in ODI and seven wickets at 30.14 and T20Is.

The highlight of his career remains the five-wicket haul in 2016 when he returned his career best ODI bowling figures of five wickets for six runs to help Zimbabwe rout Afghanistan by 117 runs in a low-scoring match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Chronicle