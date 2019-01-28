Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

CourtsCrimes

Motorist jailed 20 days for attempting to defraud Sakunda

17,866 0

By Bernard Chiketo

A Mutare man who tried to defraud Sakunda Energy by tendering bogus fuel coupons has been slapped with a $50 fine.

Sakunda
Sakunda

Patrick Kutama, 32, of Sakubva, was convicted of fraud on his own plea of guilt.

Magistrate Perseverance Makala ordered him to pay the fine to secure his release or serve a 20-day jail sentence.

Related Articles

Zimbabwe, Sakunda sign US$63 million pact for gas…

5,329 1

Fuel traders start slashing prices

132 0

CMED awarded tender to an unregistered company

100 1

UK based lawyer demands US$3000 maintenance

203 1

Kutama was charged with fraud as defined in section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Percy Musukuto told the court how on January 11 at 1830 hours, Kutama approached Sakunda Energy Service Station intending to refuel his vehicle with petrol.

He tendered two 20-litre coupons which Mary Marume, the fuel attendant, went into the office to verify their validity before fuelling the vehicle.

She then realised that the two coupons’ serial numbers 402022423 and 40184131 were already used.

There was a potential prejudice of $52,80 if he had succeeded.

The attempted fraud was reported to the police, leading to Kutama’s arrest. DailyNews

You might also like More from author