Cde Chinx deserved national hero status: Zhakata

By Vasco Chaya

Zora musician, Leonard “LKZ” Zhakata was angered by the government’s failure to accord Dick “Cde Chinx” Chingaira national hero status when he died in 2017.

The Mugove hitmaker poured his heart out at the late national hero, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s funeral in Norton last week.

“To be honest, personally I was angered by the government’s decision when they declared Cde Chinx a provincial hero instead of national hero. If, seriously, the government failed to honour illustrious individuals such as Cde Chinx, then who will be the true heros?” Zhakata said.

“However, today (last week) I am happy because one of my wishes has been granted in the form of Mtukudzi’s national hero status,” Zhakata said.

Zhakata said he has his own wish list of national musical heros.

“My list is made up of three musicians and these are the late Cde Chinx, the late Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo,” he said while receiving applause from the mourners.

Mtukudzi died last week at the age of 66 at Avenues Clinic in Harare after developing heart problems.

He was declared a national hero and was buried yesterday at his rural home of Madziwa, about 140km from Harare.

On Saturday, thousands of Mtukudzi fans and mourners thronged the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare to bid farewell to the legendary musician before his body was ferried to One Commando Barracks in the capital from where it was then taken by helicopter to Madziwa.

At National Sports Stadium, scores of musicians like Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Mathias Mhere among others took turns to entertain the crowd. DailyNews