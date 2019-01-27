Mtukudzi buried in his home village

Mourners have travelled across Zimbabwe to attend the burial on Sunday of one of the country’s most renowned musicians Oliver Mtukudzi.

On Saturday, his coffin was taken in a funeral procession through the national stadium in the capital Harare.

It was then was transported by helicopter to his home village, north of Harare.

The prolific artist has made 67 albums and created his own Afro-jazz sound known as “Tuku Music”.

Mtukudzi died on Wednesday aged 66.

On Thursday President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero.Saturday’s funeral procession was followed by a concert.

He came to prominence in the 1970s as one of voices of the revolution fighting white-minority rule.

His lyrics often carried social messages about HIV/Aids and coded political commentary.

His 2001 song Wasakara, meaning “You Are Too Old”, was banned as it was seen as a reference to leader Robert Mugabe, who was ousted 16 years later aged 93. BBC News.