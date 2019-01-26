Yadah appoint new coach

By Cloud Fusire

Premiership side Yadah Stars have appointed unheralded former ZRP Football Club captain Genesis Mangombe as their coach this season.

Mangombe was confirmed yesterday as the new Yadah head coach and takes over from Thomas Rusive, who recently moved to Black Rhinos as assistant to Herbert Maruwa.

Yadah chairman, Everson Chatambudza, told The Herald his club had already agreed personal terms with Mangombe and have written a letter to the ZRP for authority to use his services.

“As you might be aware, we parted ways in harmony with coach Thomas Ruzive and the whole of his technical team at the end of the 2018 season.

“We are pleased to announce that we have agreed with Genesis Mangombe from the ZRP to be our coach for the 2019 season, pending the reply which we believe will be positive from the police for his release.

“We are very hopeful that he will deliver on the club’s objectives and targets,” said Chatambudza.

Mangombe is a holder of a CAF A coaching licence which he attained in 2017.

This will be his first job in the top-flight league after spending most of his coaching career in the lower divisions with clubs that include ZRP Harare and Hetchford FC.

He was also the 2017 head coach for the ZRP Team Zimbabwe at the SARPCCO Games in Lesotho.

Chatambudza said Yadah were still negotiating with the other prospective members of the technical team ahead of the Premiership season which start in March.

“I’m very happy that I will be in charge of Yadah Football Club this season,’’ said Mangombe.

“I know that we have a difficult task ahead of us but I’m confident that if we work together as a family we will add a new mentality and philosophy into the club.

“Our main objective as a team is to win some trophies this season because I believe we are capable of doing that, just like any other team in the league.

“But if we fail to win some silverware, I’m confident that we will finish the season in the top four.”

Yadah finished 12th last season. The Herald.