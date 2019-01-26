PSL mourn Tuku

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere yesterday visited the home of national hero Oliver Mtukudzi in Norton to pay the top-flight league’s respects to the iconic musician.

Mtukudzi passed away on Wednesday.“Tuku was a giant in the entertainment industry, our giant, and it’s an industry that we share because music and football are both part of that boat,” said Jere.

“He was a huge part of our country, an identity for us as Zimbabweans and he handled himself very well and that is why you have seen the entire nation mourning.

“We felt that as the league it was important that we show the Tuku family that we were together with them during this difficult period. That is the reason why I had to go there, representing all the members of the league.”

Meanwhile, PSL officials will next week conduct an inspection of the football stadiums across the country ahead of the new season slated to get underway on March 30.

The top-flight league yesterday said the registration of clubs has since begun with 18 teams from across the country confirmed to take part.

League spokesperson, Kudzai Bare, said officials will move around the country in the next two weeks to look at the state of the football grounds and make recommendations.

“The 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday 30 March 2019.

“In preparation for the start of the season, the PSL will conduct stadium inspections from 29 January to 12 February 2019.

“In the meantime, we are still receiving club registration forms where the clubs indicate their home grounds and the alternative venues.

“A stadium has to meet the minimum requirements for it to be approved. So, we will start with the new clubs next week,” said Bare.

Last year the league used 11 venues, which included the National Sports Stadium, Rufaro, Barbourfields, Luveve, Mandava, Maglas, Ascot, Nyamhunga, Vengere, Baobab and Gibbo.

However, there have been concerns about the state of some of the grounds like Vengere, Rufaro and Nyamhunga.

Newly-promoted side TelOne have indicated they will use Ascot while Manica Diamonds will move to Vengere in Rusape since their intended home Sakubva in Mutare is still in a bad state.

Mushowani Stars are likely to use Trojan.

The stadium has hosted Premiership matches before but it will need renovations.

Harare will have six clubs this year who are likely to share two stadiums – Rufaro and the National Sports Stadium.

Barbourfields and Luveve will cater for Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bare said the league will host a workshop for the promoted teams where they will stress on issues to do with CAF Club Licensing, the general management of the competition, branding and security.

“Further, an induction workshop for the newly-promoted PSL clubs will be held on 8 February 2019.

‘’This is meant to equip the new clubs with knowledge and expertise in the operations of the League.

“PSL clubs have been advised to submit their player registration documents by 22 February 2019 for the processing of player’s licences.

‘’The First Player Transfer window closes on 31 March 2019. We will release the 2019 fixture schedule in due course,” said Bare. The Herald.