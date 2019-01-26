Madinda to ‘deliver report’

By Ricky Zililo

In a first for Highlanders FC, head coach Madinda Ndlovu could deliver the technical report at the club’s annual general meeting at the clubhouse tomorrow subject to approval by a joint meeting of the executive committee and board.

The club’s executive committee and board were due to meet last night to prepare for tomorrow’s AGM.

“I can only be in a position to comment on whether Ndlovu is attending the meeting or not after this (last) evening’s meeting,” said Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

The move is synonymous with how English giants Arsenal structured their AGMs where retired gaffer Arsene Wenger used to attend the meetings to present his technical report directly to members so they could have a picture of where the club was headed.

Wenger fielded questions from the Gunners’ bonafide members.

Bosso management is reportedly trying to emulate Arsenal by allowing their members to interact with the head coach.

Should he be given the greenlight to address the members, Ndlovu is expected to give a detailed report on the club’s trajectory.

Ndlovu’s attendance is likely to draw more of the club’s card carrying members to tomorrow’s AGM compared to previous years.

Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe will present his report before treasurer Donald Ndebele and the board’s reports are tabled.

Meanwhile, today is the deadline for submitting nomination papers for executive committee positions up for grabs at the club’s elections on February 3.

Nominations for vice-chairman and treasurer were supposed to close last Saturday but the dealine has been extended by a week after the club’s activities were crippled by the violent protests that rocked the city recently.

Incumbent Highlanders’ vice- chairman Modern Ngwenya and treasurer Ndebele are seeking re-election.

City businessman Longwe Ndlovu and Nkululeko Ndlovu are reportedly eyeing the vice- chairman and treasurer’s posts respectively. The Chronicle.