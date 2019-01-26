Bogus security agents hijack vehicle

A 36-year-old man lost his Ford Ranger double cab to two suspected car-jackers who were masquerading as members of the security services, who accused him of not stopping at a police roadblock in Beitbridge on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3am after the man had just entered the country from South Africa.

Chief police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident.

“After passing through a police roadblock near Puma Service Station in Beitbridge, the complainant saw a motor vehicle following behind with its lights flicking indicating for him to stop,” she said.

“The complainant stopped thinking that it was the police. Two male adults disembarked from the vehicle and approached him.”

Comm Charamba said they identified themselves as Government employees in the security department and alleged that the man had not stopped at the roadblock.

“The complainant was bundled onto the back seat and one of the accused persons drove the vehicle for a while before turning into a dust road where they stripped him,” she said. “They later dumped him near Masvingo.”

Comm Charamba urged members of the public to be alert and when in doubt they must drive to the nearest safe point before stopping.

She said they were appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the culprits and anyone with information can contact any police station or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631. The Herald.