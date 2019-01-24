LIVE updates on #ZimbabweAtrocities

@Kubatana: “A lawyer has reported that the army is “arresting”people in Harare on Sam Nujoma and loading them on to the back of army trucks. They also took vendors from Park Lane – bananas from the banana sellers are scattered on the road. We are NOT back to normal!”

State security agents yesterday, January 23, 2019 raided the home of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Chairperson, Rashid Mahiya and confiscated passports belonging to his wife and children.

The state security agents stormed Mahiya’s home at around midnight and threatened further action against the family. Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition condemns the continued raids and abduction of civic society and opposition activists at a time the government of Zimbabwe is trying to mislead the international community that things have normalized in the country.

Lynne Mudonhi: “Door to Door beatings, abductions, arrests et al continued in Bulawayo last night after # ED Twitter account had called for dialogue already how “SINCERE” is # ED? Is it that the Twitter # ED is divorced from # ED at the helm of the affairs of our Great Nation? # ZimbabweAtrocities”

Opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) in South Africa: “”President Ramaphosa is faced with an easy choice, either he intervenes to stop civilian abuse by the military in Zimbabwe or his govt will be one of the parties that will answer to the ICC on why they failed to act to stop the human rights violation”

‏: “We are at a critical crossroads as a nation and historic juncture as a generation. My resolve for social, economic and political liberation for my generation is greater than my fear for the bullets of the oppressor. ”

Lance Guma: “Terence Mukupe and Justice Mayor Wadyajena were craftily deployed on Twitter this week to hoodwink us into thinking a coup was underway and that #Mnangagwa was also a victim and the army was out of control in killing unarmed civilians. Well the president is back and its aluta continua… the crackdown and brutality persists as we speak in #Zimbabwe.”

Tom Deuschle: “Spoke to one of Zimbabwe’s fine nurse counselors yesterday. Stories of more than 23 children she had treated—all brutalized physically + sexually during recent political upheaval. They all identified police as perpetrators! Unacceptable! Cannot be swept under the carpet. # icount.”

Welshman Ncube: “The following day they confessed that they didn’t have the witness in their custody and asked for time to secure their attendance in Court. Pressed to provide their particulars they produced the FAKE ID Nos and the FAKE addresses which turned out to be none existent.”

The Elders: “ # Zimbabwe authorities must immediately cease attacks on civilians, rein in forces & respect law & human rights. @ edmnangagwa‘s government must urgently change course and step back from this escalating crisis.”

@Baekithemba: “Youths in Bulawayo townships are still being brutalised by Mnangagwa’s soldiers. Young men going about their activities are being targeted by the bloody regime. National stakeholders must insist Mnangagwa orders his soldiers back to barracks before any engagement commences.”