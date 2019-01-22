Quotable Quotes: What they are saying after #ZimbabweShutDown and #ZimbabweAtrocities

Build Zimbabwe Alliance: “He preaches unity yet practices division. Talks peace yet sends security forces to murder & abuse. He says the voice of the people is the voice of God, yet when the people speak he forcefully silences them. Talks austerity, yet lavishly spends on himself. He is @ edmnangagwa.”

Fadzayi Mahere: “It is insulting to the Zimbabwean people for African presidents to claim Zimbabwe is on the path to democracy, this within days of army killings of unarmed civilians. If you won’t stand with the people, why not keep quiet? Is this the African way? What a shame. # ubuntu.”

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rughts (ZLHR): “It is regrettable, deplorable & very inhumane for state agents to raid 28 injured people who were receiving medical treatment during early hours. The 28 are detained at Hre Central. Lawyers were denied access. @ kubatana @ ZimHRNGOForum @ NehandaRadio @ AmnestySARO @ UNZimbabwe @ hrw.”

Fadzayi Mahere: “Respectfully Mr President, You have not said a word about those who were shot and killed by the security forces. Is brutality by the army the new Zimbabwean way? What lessons did you take from the events of 1 August 2017? Why does the army you command kill us not protect us?”

Fadzayi Mahere: “In the 80s, Zim had a public transport system that ran like clockwork – serviced buses, tickets, timetables and all. They ran it down. Today, our dream is to be where we were in the 80s. Moral of the story: it’s easy to destroy a nation’s systems but very hard to rebuild them..”

Lance Guma: “South African president Cyril Ramaphosa should learn to choose his moments carefully. In a week human rights groups documented the killing of 12 people and gunshot wounds to 68 others, you make a call for the removal of sanctions against the regime in #Zimbabwe. This is laughable.”

Privilege Mukuvire: “These guys are sticking to their story that uniforms and guns were stolen. This is a slap in the face for the victims and the families of the dead. Not even a 5 year old can believe this hogwash @ SibandaSibbs.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa: “One week ago, I announced measures to stabilise our nation’s crucial fuel supply. I was aware that these measures may not be popular, and this was not a decision we took lightly. But it was the right thing to do 1/4.”

“What followed was regrettable and tragic. Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction; looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence. This is not the Zimbabwean way 2/4.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa: “Likewise, violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll 3/4.”

“I invite leaders of all political parties as well as religious and civil leaders to set aside our differences and come together. What unites us is stronger than what could ever divide us. Let’s begin a national dialogue. Let’s put the economy first. Let’s put the people first 4/4.”

Lance Guma: “If you want to believe a single word that comes out of @ edmnangagwa‘s mouth, do so at your own risk. You are going to get played over and over until you realise these people are in the same team. They need each other to survive. # ZimbabweAtrocities # ZimbabweShutDown.”

Fadzayi Mahere: “The struggle is for a better standard of life for the ordinary man and woman in Zimbabwe. Life has become unaffordable and difficult. Internal fights in Zanu PF are a red herring and regardless of who wins, the people lose. Let’s fight for a Zimbabwe that works for everyone.”

Lance Guma: “Don’t be fooled. Killing protestors is never by accident. Its a deliberate ploy to discourage further protests. It was the strategy on August 1, 2018 and it was strategy last week. We are going to be having this conversation again in the future when this regime feels under threat.”

Build Zimbabwe Alliance: “Mnangagwa can only restore confidence by immediately firing everyone whose decisions cost lives and the economy millions of dollars. Those decisions: fuel price hikes, internet shutdown and military deployment, and as far as we know, the people who made those decisions are:

Lance Guma: “Last year on August 1, 2018, six innocent civilians were gunned down and @ edmnangagwa appointed a commission. Last week an estimated 12 people were shot dead, 68 with gun shot wounds, Mnangagwa again promises to investigate. Lets refuse to be part of this useless merry-go-round.”

Dennis Chidzurira: “Spinning and propaganda ought to have limits. The claim that uniforms and guns were stolen in as bizarre as it is ridiculous. It tells me we’re starting on the wrong foot because it’s disingenuous. Apologize, tame security services, let’s build.”

Trust Matsilele: “Gukurahundi has always been the Zimbabwean way, it happened in the 80s it happened in the 90s it happened in the 2000s and its happening even now. You Mr President know very well killing innocent civilians is the Zimbabwean way.”

Betty Makoni: “Leadership is about ethics and values. The PR person doing these tweets (for Mnangagwa) is doing more damage. When there is such a tragedy you start with the most basic thing of saying sorry to the nation. You minimise words and maximise actions. What is imperative is to visit victims.”