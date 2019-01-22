Pastor Sanyangore faces jail

Victory World International Ministries church leader Paul Sanyangore is facing jail after a satellite transmission company Viewsat Limited (Viewsat) filed an application for civil imprisonment in a bid to push the pastor to pay a $12 000 debt.

According to the summons filed in December last year, Sanyangore is owing a total of $12 733, 73 to the company.

Sanyangore through the court papers was advised to approach the High Court tomorrow with his financial position to assess whether he is able to settle the debt or not.

“You, the respondent (Sanyangore) is called upon to pay to the applicant (Viewsat) the sum of $12 733, 73 being taxed costs plus interest at the prescribed rate from the 12th of October 2017 to the date of payment plus collection commission in terms of Law Society by-laws and legal costs on a legal practitioner and client scale recovered by order of this court dated 9th January 2010 April…,” part of the summons read.

According to the summons, Sanyangore was asked to bring evidence of his financial position, including proof of his income from wages, salary or earnings from any other source.

“The court will conduct an inquiry into your financial position and depending on the circumstances, it may not commit you to prison but instead give you further time to pay the sum due or direct you to pay it in instalments over a specified period,” part of the summons read.

According to the summons, the clergyman was further advised that if he cannot meet the requirements of the summons, he should be able to justify himself to avoid imprisonment.

“If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High Court at Harare…to explain why you have not paid it and to show why an order for your imprisonment should not be made on account of failure to pay. You should bring with you evidence of failure to pay.

“Unless you pay the plaintiff the sum specified…or unless the plaintiff accepts an offer of settlement which you may have made to it, you must appear before the High Court on the date and at the time specified…If you do not do so, a writ of personal attachment may be issued against you and you may be committed to prison.” Daily News