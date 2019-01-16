LIVE updates: Arrests, beatings and abductions by security forces continue in #Zimbabwe

Peta Thornycroft: “Arrests & beatings especially youths, continuing in Harare. Worst in 20 years, say lawyers used to political violence during
#Mugabe’s rule. Police & army committing gross, illegal human rights abuses.
Sharon Moyo: “A revolution is taking place behind closed doors in Zimbabwe. No live broadcast, no WhatsApp no internet. Government (supported by armed police/army) vs The People (who are demanding accountability from people who promised better life for all).”
Peta Thornycroft: “An
#MDC member, name not yet known, abducted in Kadoma, earlier today. No news of him since, say #Harare lawyers attending to hundreds of detainees, arrested in connection with anti fuel hike protests.”
Prof Changamire: “Two people died from gun shot wounds at Parirenyatwa Hospital last night.”
Peta Thornycroft: “Lawyer David Drury earlier saw police in central
#Harare, using batons & sticks to attack about 15 youths near railway station. Senior ZRP officer Maria Phiri reluctant to provide info to lawyers.”
Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya: “Give ED a chance; to do what, to violate human rights and preside over massacres of unarmed and innocent civilians. Shame on you Pfeeerorists and business sympathisers of this evil regime!”
Peta Thornycroft: “Shutting off the internet in
#Zimbabwe … even #Mugabe and @ProfJNMoyo didn’t manage to do that. South Africa, talk sense to Zimbabwe.”