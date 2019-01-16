Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LIVE updates: Arrests, beatings and abductions by security forces continue in #Zimbabwe

Peta Thornycroft: “Arrests & beatings especially youths, continuing in Harare. Worst in 20 years, say lawyers used to political violence during ’s rule. Police & army committing gross, illegal human rights abuses.

Armed police officers outside the residence of Evan Mawarire, an activist and pastor who helped mobilize people to protest against the hike in fuel prices, following his arrest in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Mawarire was arrested Wednesday for allegedly inciting violence in the protests against the government's increase in fuel prices. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Sharon Moyo: “A revolution is taking place behind closed doors in Zimbabwe. No live broadcast, no WhatsApp no internet. Government (supported by armed police/army) vs The People (who are demanding accountability from people who promised better life for all).”

Peta Thornycroft:  “An member, name not yet known, abducted in Kadoma, earlier today. No news of him since, say lawyers attending to hundreds of detainees, arrested in connection with anti fuel hike protests.”

Prof Changamire: “Two people died from gun shot wounds at Parirenyatwa Hospital last night.”

Peta Thornycroft:  “Lawyer David Drury earlier saw police in central , using batons & sticks to attack about 15 youths near railway station. Senior ZRP officer Maria Phiri reluctant to provide info to lawyers.”

Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya: “Give ED a chance; to do what, to violate human rights and preside over massacres of unarmed and innocent civilians. Shame on you Pfeeerorists and business sympathisers of this evil regime!”

Peta Thornycroft: “Shutting off the internet in … even and didn’t manage to do that. South Africa, talk sense to Zimbabwe.”

