Day 2 of #shutdownZimbabwe….. Quotable Quotes and PICTURES

David Coltart: “It appears as if the Mnangagwa regime has shut down @ Twitter @ WhatsApp @ facebook in # Zimbabwe this morning to stem the flow of information- no doubt as it cracks down on the opposition, churches and civic organizations. @ UKinZimbabwe @ euinzim @ UKSimonT @ burke_jason.”

ZCTU: “Today it’s day two of the Shutdown. We urge workers and citizens everywhere to stay at home. Don’t give the violent a chance to harm you. Our struggle is genuine and there must be economic reforms for the poor to survive. We all must remain peaceful.”

Zimbabwe Human Rights Forum: “Alert The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum has verified reports of ZNA officers raiding residential homes in Chitungwiza, Dzivarasekwa and Epworth.”

Pastor Evan Mawarire: “Entering Day 2 of National STAY AWAY with Z.C.T.U & citizens. We must remain united & committed to NON-VIOLENT PEACEFUL PROTEST. We ask u 2 STAY AT HOME, no work no school. We MUST BE HEARD & things MUST CHANGE. Its our constitutional right 2 hold Govt 2 account # ShutDownZimbabwe.”

Audrey Chimwanda: “Friends and family in Zimbabwe communicating with me via VPN because internet has been throttled. What a regression in democracy!”

Tonderai Mazingaizo: “Mnangwagwa deserves an award. He inherited a dead country and he has managed to kill it again.”

Zim Media Review: “Fire at ZanuPF offices and an attack at MDC offices today (Monday). We really need calm voices on all sides to de-escalate issues. There won’t be a winner.”

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting: “Over 200 individuals suspected of involved in yesterday’s violent criminality have been arrested. The security services tracking down others and sifting through video & photographic evidence to identify more. Normalcy is assured & the public is urged to do their normal activities.”

Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting: “Police are keen to interview people in this footage including the one seen pushing an ox-drawn plough. Businesses invest a lot in stocking their merchandise. There is no justification for looting. Everyone will be identified will be fairly treated in court. Help us identify them.”

Professor Jonathan Moyo: “ # TheBurningQuestion When ordinary people across the political divide are impoverished, and their livelihoods are destroyed as is now happening since Mnangagwa’s Saturday Midnight Fuel Fiasco, the the Lenin Question becomes important, urgent & unavoidable: WHAT IS TO BE DONE?”

Naomi Chitambira: “Dictators hate this truth with passion. Leaders are given power by the people thus much of the power remains with the people. This pic of Bulawayo city today is a good reminder! # shutdownZimbabwe @ ProfJNMoyo @ Wamagaisa @ amakahamadze @ ShingiMunyeza @ RealChitambira.”

