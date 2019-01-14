Zimbos to travel to SA for Tshanda burial

By Bongani Ndlovu

A contingent of Zimbabweans is planning to travel to South Africa to attend the burial of Dalom music icon, Dan Tshanda who will be laid to rest in the neighbouring country this Friday.

Tshanda who died on Saturday January 5 of heart failure will be buried in Soweto. A memorial service was held over the weekend in Braamfontein, where hundreds of fans and artistes were in attendance to remember the late great musician.

The Big Husband, as Tshanda was known, was very popular in Zimbabwe and Botswana.

As such Botswana and Zimbabwean fans are organising a journey to South Africa to pay their last respects to Tshanda this Friday.

Radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda who introduced Dan Tshanda and his stable to Zimbabweans during his time at ZBC Radio 2, said he heard that there were fans planning to travel to South Africa sometime this week.

“I’m planning to travel to South Africa to bury a man who I call my friend and bid farewell to Dan for the last time. I’ve heard that there are some people from Bulawayo organising transport to travel from Zimbabwe to South Africa to attend the burial of Bra Dan,” said Tshisa.

He said they would know more details on travel logistics by tomorrow. “On Tuesday I think people will know what is what in terms of when people will travel to South Africa and all other logistics. For now I think it’s still in the planning phase,” said Tshisa.

According to a post on Facebook by the Tshanda family spokesperson Moudy Mudzielwana there were fans from Botswana who will travel to South Africa for the funeral.

“Fans and supporters from Botswana who want to attend Dan Tshanda funeral please note that AT and T Monnakgotla coaches are giving fans discounted price:

P350 to and from, travelling date: Thursday coming back Friday immediately after funeral, no need for accommodation, Fans have to buy tickets in advance.”

The 54-year-old pioneer of hugely popular bubblegum genre of the 1980s died at Mediclinic Sandton.

Tshanda rose to fame with his group Splash following the release of their 1986 classic album Peacock, which features the smash hit of the same title. Under his record label, Dalom Music, he produced smash hits for artists such as Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids and Matshikos.

Though interest in his music had waned in SA, he and the bands in his stable remained popular in neighbouring Botswana and Zimbabwe where they toured regularly.

His last show in Zimbabwe was in Bulawayo in December 2017. The Chronicle