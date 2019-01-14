Eldorado Mine risks losing licence

By Fortunate Gora

Government has ordered directors at Eldorado Mine in Chinhoyi to resume operations or lose their mining licence.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura, who visited the gold mine last week, said this would stop illegal mining activities at the mine.

More than 20 people have died at the dysfunctional mine in the past few months and Deputy Minister Kambamura’s visit followed the death of two more illegal miners recently.

“This place has become a mass grave and we can’t continue sacrificing our people because of an investor who has no resources,” he said. “It’s about a year now with infrastructure lying idle.

“Last year in September, Minister Winston Chitando was here and had a meeting with the owners of this mine who promised to start operations on November 2, but still nothing has been done.”

Deputy Minister Kambamura expressed disappointed that there was still one pit that was open and illegal miners were using it to go underground when Government last year ordered the mine to be sealed off.

“Surprisingly, we have observed that there is one pit and an incline shaft which is still open that is being used by the illegal miners to go underground,” he said. “That is so saddening. After discovering the shaft which is still open we agreed with other stakeholders that the incline be closed. They have to seal it off, we are going to bring an excavator and close that shaft and fence it off.”

Government, he said, would evoke provisions of Section 400 of the Mines and Minerals Act, which gives the minister the right to cancel mining rights in circumstances that he believes the miner failed to operate within a reasonable period after beginning operations.

Government, in September last year, ordered the sealing of all access points to the mine following the death of 14 illegal miners after the collapse of Level 12 shaft the previous month. The Herald