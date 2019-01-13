DJ Cleazer a rare gem

By Andrew Moyo

The name DJ Cleazer might mean nothing to people not familiar with the Victoria Falls party scene, but it is just a matter of time before this fella explodes.

While the recent Zambezi Vic Falls Carnival was the major attraction in the resort town at the climax of the festive season, there were several other events that spiced up the party setting. It was at these side events that the ginger tinted, spiky hair styled wheel-spinner left a lasting impression as he mesmerised merrymakers with an amazing skillset behind the decks.

Born Maclean Moyo, DJ Cleazer became the star attraction at pool parties hosted by In-Da-Belly Restaurant and also at the inaugural Mapopoma Festival held at Zambezi House. With carnival partying kicking off late at night, it meant that fun lovers had to look for something else to do in the afternoon. In-Da-Belly’s poolside became the ultimate destination for many as people sought to cool themselves down in the warm afternoon weather.

On getting to this venue, one would not help but notice the laid back, tribal deep house tunes pulsating from the speakers set up near the pool. As the day progressed, the DJ would pick up the tempo and throw in a bit of Gqom sounds, with the patrons displaying their approval by showing off the appropriate dance moves.

From the music selection to way it was being mixed and the sound effects – it was clear that the guy behind the decks knew what he was doing. The Sunday Mail Society caught up with the DJ who shed more light on his upbringing and career. Born in 1993 at Phelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo, DJ Cleazer was raised in different cities during various phases of his life.

“I was born in Bulawayo, which is where I spent my childhood, but then we moved to Victoria Falls and that is where I spent the greater part of my teenage years. I was constantly changing schools, doing pre-school at Njube, first grade at Inkomo Barracks in Harare, grade two and three at Intunta in Bulawayo and then moving to Victoria Falls where I completed my primary education at Chinotimba Primary School,” Said DJ Cleazer.

The constant movements between schools and cities continued in high school, with Phumula High School in Bulawayo and Mosi-Oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls contributing to his education. Music is something that ran in the family as his mother was in the church choir while his uncle taught music.

“I fell in love with music when I was a teenager primarily because of my mother who sang in the church choir, which I went on to join. My uncle was a music teacher. He too played an influential role in me taking a path that involved music.

“While the environment I grew up in was not at all perfect, I just thank God that at the end of the day everything worked out.”

Having developed a keen interest in becoming a DJ, several event organisers in Victoria Falls gave him the opportunity to display his skills at their gigs.

“There are several people including Edward Kasiya, Francis Chigwada and James Salimi who showed me the ropes. They used to invite me to come play at cocktail parties and pool parties in Victoria Falls and that is how my career as a DJ took off.”

Despite the obvious talent, DJ Cleazer is not a full time wheel-spinner, he is a graphics designer for a company in Bulawayo.

“While most of my gigs are in Victoria Falls, which is where I am well known, being based in Bulawayo I also play at Club 263. I do not get to do as much gigs as I would want because I have a full time job which takes up most of my time, but there is a possibility that I might take up the deejaying thing full time if lucrative opportunities come up.”

The DJ, who can play any genre, with tribal deep house being his specialty, has shared the stage with numerous stars including Oskido, Oliver Mtukudzi, DJ Stavo, ExQ, Judgement Yard and Dollabill to name a few. Sunday Mail.