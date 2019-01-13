DeMbare in Simba boost

By Langton Nyakwenda

Dynamos’ preparations for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League received a massive boost last Friday when one of their key players Simba Chinani finally committed another season with rebuilding DeMbare.

The 22-year-old star keeper missed the opening week of DeMbare’s pre-season training at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Sports Club amid speculation he was on his way out.

Newly promoted Manica Diamonds were one of the clubs chasing Chinani’s signature while Chicken Inn have also shown interest in the goalie, who kept seven clean sheets in 17 games for DeMbare last season.

And Chinani, who is owed signing on fee and outstanding bonuses by Dynamos, was considering a move away from the fading giant with some reports also linking him with a move to the ABSA Premiership in South Africa and the Middle East.

However, Chinani’s manager Brighton Ushendibaba met Dynamos executives Friday afternoon where an agreement was reached for the player to feature for the Mbare side at least until the end of the season.

“We met with the Dynamos executive and it was clear that the club values Simba (Chinani), there were some financial issues that needed to be sorted and I am glad those will be addressed.

“Remember Dynamos are the club that gave the player a platform to rise to national prominence so it is also good to repay them. Also for the sake of his progress, he is staying at DeMbare for another year,” said Ushendibaba.

Chinani confirmed his commitment to Dynamos in a brief interview yesterday.

“I love Dynamos and I am still at DeMbare,” said Chinani.

Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro told The Sunday Mail all was clear for Chinani to feature for the former champions this season.

“He (Chinani) is still with Dynamos. He is very much in our plans for the 2019 season,” Chihoro said.

The Chegutu bred Chinani, who was a social player just over a year ago, before trying his luck at Yadah Stars, kept seven clean sheets in the 17 games he featured in as Dynamos fought relegation last season.

His stock has risen immensely since he wrestled the DeMbare No.1 jersey from Tonderai Mateyaunga last June.

Chinani has slowly convinced pundits he could be Dynamos’ next big game keeper after Tatenda Mkuruva who is now based in Zambia. Sunday Mail.