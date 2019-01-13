Chitiyo’s return from wilderness

By Don Makanyanga

There was a time when things did not look so good for Ronald Chitiyo.Just as his star began to shine, after a starring role in Caps United’s now forgotten dream run in 2017 edition Caf Champions League an untimely accident robbed the 26-year-old of 16 months of his career.

“I don’t know if I can say I am cursed or its fate that has affected my career but I believe with God on my-side I will be playing football again,” said the pint sized midfielder.

Chitiyo sustained a knee injury after he was involved in an accident at the start of 2018 before aggravating the injury during a training session. The injury was to rule him out action for the rest of last season.

Prior to the one-year long injury lay-off, Chitiyo had spent four months out of action having joined eight-time Tunisian champions and four-time Caf Cup winners Club Sportif Sfaxien in August 2017.

Unfortunately, the breakthrough failed to materialise as the Tunisian giants were under a transfer ban by the world football governing board, Fifa.

Four months into his US$50 000 two-year deal, the former Monomotapa midfielder terminated his contract without kicking a ball and took his talents back to his homeland.

Sadly, the pint-sized midfield was involved in an accident last January, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

“After my move to Tunisia had failed to materialise; the contract was terminated, and I returned home.

“Upon my return I had hoped to start over from where I had left off with CAPS United, but unfortunately I was involved in an accident that ruled me out of action for the rest of 2018,” he said.

Chitiyo, affectionately known as Rooney, can now afford to smile again.

Not only is he back on his feet again, but CAPS United seems to have re-acquired his services too.

For the former Dynamos midfielder, it has not been an easy journey back, but he has already started light training.And the early prognosis looks promising.

“There were times when I contemplated quitting and would ask myself why me, but my family together with Caps United board, executive and technical department were always there to urge me on,” said Chitiyo.

“Had it not been of their support, we could have been doing a totally different interview.

“I would like to thank them for standing by me,” he said.

After Caps United extended his contract with the club for another year, Chitiyo is oozing with confidence as he hopes to pick up from where he left off back in 2017.

“I was on the top of my game before all these unfortunate incidences, and I am confident of surpassing those levels.

“Had it not been for the injury, I think I would be somewhere with my career at this moment.

“But at the end of the day, God’s time is the best time,” he said. Sunday Mail.