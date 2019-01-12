Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessNews

Lafarge appoints Zambian Kaulule as new CEO

9,035 0

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited last week appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO), after the former one left to pursue personal interests after five years of service.

French cement firm LaFarge
French cement firm LaFarge operates in Zimbabwe

The newly-appointed CEO, Kaziwe Siame Kaulule, is a Zambian national who joins Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited from LafargeHolcim in London, UK where he worked as general manager-Lead Retail Divison, and has previous experience in the Zimbabwe market following his stint as Regional Marketing Director for the Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi cluster in 2012-2013.

“Lafarge is pleased to announced the appointment of Kaziwe Siame Kaulule as the company’s new chief executive officer with effect from January 1, 2019,” read the statement.

“Kaziwe takes over from Amal Tantawy Emam Naiel, who has left the organisation to pursue other personal interests after being at the helm of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe limited for five years.”

Related Articles

Cement shortage hits Zimbabwe

13,628 840

Sino Zim loses 50 percent business

125 0

Buyanga still in the Lafarge mix?

178 0

According to the company, Kaulule is a goal-oriented and accomplished executive with over 14 years of international experience leading teams in operations, digital transformation and business development in Europe and Africa.

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe, formerly Circle Cement, is a subsidiary of the Lafarge Group and is known for its contribution to the construction industry over the years. Daily News.

You might also like More from author