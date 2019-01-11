Nyoni completes CAPS Utd move

Speed merchant Gabriel Nyoni has completed his move to CAPS United and promised the Green Machine fans some fireworks this season.

The winger played for Highlanders last year where he was the club vice-captain. “I have officially joined @capsunitedfczw,’’ Nyoni revealed on Twitter.

“The club is doing things differently this year. CAPS fans are in for a happy 2019. Thanks to the coach (Lloyd Chitembwe) for his welcome message.

“ . . . (thanks) to Mr (Nhamo) Tutisani (vice-president), Mr (Farai) Jere (president) and the whole CAPS United executive.’’

Nyoni revealed he would be doing a post graduate course with the Chartered Institute of Customer Relations Management during his time in Harare.

He said everything for the course was paid for and paid special tribute to Dynamos board member Mthokozisi Nkosi for helping him.

The forward also revealed he has received a stand, in one of Harare’s residential areas, worth US$20 250 as part of the deal to join Makepekepe.

Nyoni is said to have chose a stand rather than a signing-on fee to seal the deal to join Makepekepe.

Considered one of the most intelligent footballers around, he felt being paid a huge sum of money, or getting a car, were not better than getting a stand where he could built a house for his family.

He owns his clothing label GN27.

Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube said they wished Nyoni well at his new club.

“Nothing went wrong actually,’’ he said after one fan asked how Bosso let the forward leave the club.

“(Best) wishes have been exchanged and the chapter closed. The feeling is mutual.’’ The Herald