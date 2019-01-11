Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Nyoni completes CAPS Utd move

15,698 0

Speed merchant Gabriel Nyoni has completed his move to CAPS United and promised the Green Machine fans some fireworks this season.

GREEN GRASS OF HOME . . . Gabriel Nyoni has returned to his boyhood team by sealing a deal to play for CAPS United
GREEN GRASS OF HOME . . . Gabriel Nyoni has returned to his boyhood team by sealing a deal to play for CAPS United

The winger played for Highlanders last year where he was the club vice-captain. “I have officially joined @capsunitedfczw,’’ Nyoni revealed on Twitter.

“The club is doing things differently this year. CAPS fans are in for a happy 2019. Thanks to the coach (Lloyd Chitembwe) for his welcome message.

“ . . . (thanks) to Mr (Nhamo) Tutisani (vice-president), Mr (Farai) Jere (president) and the whole CAPS United executive.’’

Related Articles

Caps extend Zvirekwi contract

16,853 0

Zvirekwi’s new begining

15,841 0

Jere rubbishes Ndebele ouster conspiracy theories

16,878 0

Caps United’s grand master plan…Green Machine…

15,577 22

Nyoni revealed he would be doing a post graduate course with the Chartered Institute of Customer Relations Management during his time in Harare.

He said everything for the course was paid for and paid special tribute to Dynamos board member Mthokozisi Nkosi for helping him.

The forward also revealed he has received a stand, in one of Harare’s residential areas, worth US$20 250 as part of the deal to join Makepekepe.

Nyoni is said to have chose a stand rather than a signing-on fee to seal the deal to join Makepekepe.

Considered one of the most intelligent footballers around, he felt being paid a huge sum of money, or getting a car, were not better than getting a stand where he could built a house for his family.

He owns his clothing label GN27.

Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube said they wished Nyoni well at his new club.

“Nothing went wrong actually,’’ he said after one fan asked how Bosso let the forward leave the club.

“(Best) wishes have been exchanged and the chapter closed. The feeling is mutual.’’ The Herald

You might also like More from author