Kudakwashe Mahachi explains slow start at Orlando Pirates and provides insight into CAF Champions League opponents FC Platinum

Orlando Pirates midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has explained the reason for his subdued first half of the season and given insight into FC Platinum’s threat in the CAF Champions League.

Mahachi has resurfaced following a rather sombre start to his stay at Pirates, since joining at the beginning of the season from Golden Arrows.

The 25-year-old attacker had featured just six times in 24 matches in his first six months at the Soweto side, managing no goals or assists during that period.

However, the new year has since seen him revive the Mahachi of old, having scored two goals in two appearances thus far, although he has yet to get his first start for The Buccaneers.

“2018 was a terrible year for me as I lost my mother, and I didn’t start well at Orlando Pirates,” explained Mahachi of his inconsistencies in the first round.

“In 2019, I’ve started to pick myself up and every game I now play, I play for my mother as a cup final. So, I’m happy with my performance now and I’d like to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity.”

Pirates will be looking to open their Champions League Group B account on a positive note against the Zimbabwean champions in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors international will be visiting his old stomping ground Barbourfields Stadium, where his former club Highlanders are based, and says Bucs will not lack support but warned that they cannot take Platinum lightly.

“FC Platinum are a good team, shown by the fact that they’ve won the league twice in a row,” he highlighted.

“They are a good playing team, they like to play the ball on the ground. So I was telling even the coaches that we must not underestimate them because they can play, and we need to take the game seriously.

“Playing at Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders supporters will be supporting Orlando Pirates because I played for them and I know they have the same culture. I’m happy to go back.” KickOff