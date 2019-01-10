Man jailed for bedding 12-year-old wife

By Bernard Chiketo

A 24 year old Dangamvura man has been caged 12 months after bedding a 12-year-old-girl who had eloped to him after she had been chased away from home for being in a relationship with him.

Kudakwashe Ncube from Foroma Village under Chief Marange was convicted on his own plea of guilt by magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He was originally handed a 15-month sentence but three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour leaving him to serve an effective 12-month sentence.

Ncube was charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor in contravention of section 70 (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Prosecuting, Percy Musukuto informed the court how Ncube approached the Grade Seven girl with a love proposal in September 2018, which she later accepted.

Sometime in December, the girl then eloped after her parents chased her away from home because of her affair with Ncube.

Ncube’s mother, however, accompanied the underage girl back to her parents.

On January 2, her parents again ejected her from home and she returned to Ncube’s home. Ncube in turn then proceeded with her to Mutare’s Dangamvura suburb where his father resides.

On January 3 at around 0200 hours, the two had consensual unprotected sexual intercourse.

The girl’s cousin made a police report acting on instructions from the girl’s mother, leading to Ncube’s arrest. DailyNews