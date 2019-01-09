Zuma’s fiancée (24) joins Twitter, calls him ‘fresh and fit’

It has been almost a month since former South African president Jacob Zuma joined Twitter. Now his fiancée, who is the mother of his youngest son, has also joined the social media platform, calling him “fresh and fit” and telling him that she loves him.

Twenty-four-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco joined the popular social media platform on January 7 and, using the handle @MrsConcoZuma, she has been sharing her views with the world.

Her first tweet was used to wish South Africans a prosperous 2019 and to highlight that the year would be a “game changer” for her family because she and the former president had entered the social media space.

Since joining Twitter, the former president has been using his Twitter handle to weigh in on issues that affected him.

In his latest tweet, he accused Tiso Blackstar publication Sunday Times of “lying” about him, despite ANC confirmation that he was set to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa this week.

“You keep lying about my name @SundayTimesZA whose agenda are you serving? Are you unable to sell your newspaper without mentioning the Zuma name? I am still awaiting the title deed,” he tweeted on Monday.

The tweet followed a report in the Sunday publication that Ramaphosa requested a meeting with Zuma over public comments that “fly in the face of ANC policy”.

It also stated that ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa confirmed the meeting.

– Al Jazeera