Congolese duo at DeMbare training

Dynamos have kicked off their pre-season business with some foreign players earmarked to beef up their squad ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The Glamour Boys, burdened by questions over the future of some of their key players from last season, opened the doors to a host of trialists on the first day.

Among the over 50 hopefuls was the duo of Democratic Republic of Congo nationals Ngandu Mangala and Mbiyavanga Wombe.

Diminutive winger Valentine Kadonzvo, Kudzanayi Dhemere, Tawanda Macheke and Tatenda Muringani were probably some of the familiar faces from the previous set-up.

The likes of Munyaradzi Diya, Leonard Fiyado and former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara were back again hoping to attract the attention of the coaches.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Chigowe and his assistants Murape Murape and Expense Chitukutu followed the proceedings closely.

Former Warriors goalkeeper Marlon Jani has also officially started working as the goalkeepers’ coach.

The club’s new fitness trainer, Tendai Chituwa, took the players through some intensive drills to shake off the off-season rust.

The Glamour Boys received morale support on the first day with all members of the executive committee attending the session to assess the situation.

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, his deputy Esther Mawere and fellow executive members, Webster Marechera, Moses Shumba and treasurer Moses Chikwariro, also had a meeting with the technical team after the training.

Mupfurutsa said they do not want a repeat of last year when they had to fight hard to survive relegation.

“We have always been doing our preparations. When we closed the season it didn’t mean we had to throw away the keys for everything,’’ he said.

“We kept on working behind the scenes and during that period that’s when the coaches were busy scouting for players.

“We are here today and we have a number of them and they are trying to see if they can fit in their plans.

“Now it all depends on the progress the technical team will be making. They are still targeting certain players and it’s on-going.

“Dynamos is a big institution which has been there for so many years and it will keep looking for new players.

“We have already opened negotiations with a lot of players and I think we will only be having a clear picture in the next two weeks. We should be able to know if they can come up with the number and right kind of players they want.’’

Although much is not known about the DR Congo duo of Mangala and Wombe, the coaches appeared keen to have more assessments.

Mangala was born in DRC but grew up in Zimbabwe.

The 25-year old forward has played for lower division sides Ruwa Gunners, Prime Rangers and Green Fuel where he finished with 12 goals in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One last year.

Lanky defender Mbiyavhanga Wombe has played professional football in his home country at T.P Molunge FC who were relegated from the top-flight Linafoot league last year.

“We are treating them just like all the other players. The coaches are having a look at them and if they fit into their plans then, as an executive, our duty is to support the technical team.

“Let me say we are very eager to strengthen our team and our intention is to compete effectively in 2019.

"We don't want a repeat of the bad season we had last year," said Mupfurutsa.