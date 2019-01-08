Love gets sweeter for Chicken Inn couple

By Bongani Ndlovu

The Chicken Inn couple Makhosana Mguni and Belinda Nyoni are now Chicken Inn brand ambassadors and the fast food chain will pay their honeymoon expenses.

Makhosana proposed to his sweetheart Belinda, last year on December 26 at Chicken Inn ZITF in Bulawayo and their picture went viral.

Some ridiculed, Makhosana for choosing the venue but all that changed when people started rallying behind the couple, offering to pay for various items for the wedding.

After canvassing for what Chicken Inn can do for the couple, the company posted on its Facebook page three things that they can do for Makhosana and Belinda.

“Every love story is beautiful, and Belinda & Makhosana’s is one of our favourites because we all got to share it with them. The verdict is in #TeamInkukhu, you have spoken! Chicken Inn will be gifting the #ChickenInnCouple with: Paid Campaign Ambassadorship, Chicken Inn meals provided at both the lobola and wedding ceremonies and a fully sponsored honeymoon (including plane tickets, accommodation, activities and spending money),” posted Chicken Inn.

They wished the couple well in their fairy-tale love story: “May your story be one filled with prosperity, joy and of course, luv!”

Last Friday, the couple flew to Harare for the first time in their lives for scheduled meetings with corporates and media houses.

During their stay there, they visited Star FM studios in the morning for a radio interview with Nikki, then travelled to Jan Jam for a fitting with Cynthia Bizure, thereafter met Chicken Inn staff, before settling for a meal with Madam Boss at the fast food outlet.

Also during their visit they appeared on the Acie Lumumba show, The Lumumba Files that appears on his Facebook page.

They were asked to tell their love story individually before they spelt out how they felt about their new found fame. The Chronicle