‘Denver still a Glamour Boy’

By Tadious Manyepo

Denver Mukamba’s manager Gibson Mahachi says his client still has a running contract with Dynamos and remains part of the Glamour Boys until the club decide otherwise.

The troubled star was linked with newly-promoted Manica Diamonds but was not part of the 19 players unveiled by the ambitious club in Mutare yesterday.

Mukamba disappeared from the DeMbare radar last year at a time the team needed him most as they were fighting relegation.

The midfielder had been handed back to the Glamour Boys by Makepekepe who could not stand his indiscipline.

While coach Lloyd Chigowe has refused to disclose who is going out and those coming in, Mahachi yesterday revealed his client was not among those shown the exit door.

Mukamba’s contract with Dynamos runs until June this year.

“I am not aware of any letter given to Denver Mukamba by Dynamos Football Club. There is a running contract between the two parties and as far as I am concerned, Mukamba is still a Dynamos player,” said Mahachi.

“Maybe something happened but I am not aware. But, the truth is I also feel that the boy (Mukamba) needs a lot of help.

‘’I don’t even know where he is now. But, we will be waiting to hear from Dynamos for the way forward. I am aware that he has been AWOL and I can’t even reach him.

“So we will be waiting to hear from the team when they start their pre-season training.” Dynamos re-group for their pre-season training this morning.

The Glamour Boys spent the better part of last season fighting to retain their Premiership status and Chigowe has made it clear they will be fighting for honours this time around.

The lanky gaffer is busy trying to lure some good players to build a strong team for the 2019 season.

He is on record saying he wants to bring players who can easily fit into his philosophy.

Chigowe spent last week having marathon meetings with the club’s leadership where he drew his roadmap for the season, including identifying the players he wanted out and those he still needs at the team.

Dynamos manager Richard Chihoro said the team will re-group today and that’s when they will be able to see who will be there and who will not be part of them.

The Harare giants had pardoned the trio of Peace Makaha, Obey Mwerahari and Marshal Machazane after they were suspended last year, along with Kingstone Nkhata, for their roles in a rebellion which hit the club.

But Makaha and Machazane have already moved elsewhere.

Nkhata was not forgiven after his contract expired at the end of last year.

Makaha has joined Manica Diamonds while Machazane is now at Harare City.

The former champions have linked with Herentals defender Carlos Mavhurume and Hillary Bakacheza.

Former Warriors star Edward Sadomba is also heavily linked with a return to the club which gave him fame.

Chihoro refused to shed more light only saying his team will be ready to fight for honours.

“We didn’t rest much. We gave the players a short break during the Christmas and New Year holidays. We need to be working hard.

“We are Dynamos and we should be competing for the honours.

“We are resuming training tomorrow (today) and that’s when we will be able to see which players we will be having and those who will be going away,” said Chihoro. The Herald