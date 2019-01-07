‘Chiwenga is midwife of new dispensation’

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Family of God Church founder and leader Andrew Wutawunashe has described Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as the midwife of the new dispensation.

Family of God (FOG) founder and current leader Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe
Chiwenga, 62, led the military takeover in Zimbabwe in November 2017 that toppled long-ruling despot Robert Mugabe.

Introducing Chiwenga at a national prayer at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo last weekend, Wutawunashe was gushing in his praise for Chiwenga.

“God brings salvation. God always uses people and we will never forget that God used you (Chiwenga) as midwife for this new dispensation,” Wutawunashe said.

“The honourable acting president courageously stood at a very critical time when our leader had broken the Constitution. And he said he would not allow the nation to go down the drain while he is there.” DailyNews

