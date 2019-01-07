Boarding schools demand groceries

By Nqobile Tshili

Some boarding schools are reportedly demanding that part of fees payment be in form of groceries as they seek to cushion themselves against rampant price hikes.

Last term some boarding schools were forced to demand fees top ups after prices of basic commodities increased beyond what they had budgeted.

Schools open tomorrow and some of them have applied to Government to increase fees.

It has emerged that some of the boarding schools are requesting that parents pay part of the fees in the form of groceries.

In an interview yesterday, Matabeleland South acting provincial education director Mr Lifias Masukume confirmed that some schools had approached his office requesting to pay part of the fees in the form of groceries.

“Yes they are waiting for that response. Schools have given reasons why they want part of the fees to be paid in the form of groceries. Some schools said they had agreed with parents to provide groceries instead of hiking fees,” said Mr Masukume.

Some of the schools that are demanding groceries are Usher High School and Manama High School in Matabeleland South province.

The groceries list include among other foodstuffs, cooking oil, sugar beans, rice and sugar.

The Chronicle could however not independently verify the quantities that schools are demanding.

In Matabeleland North, the acting PED Mr Jabulani Mpofu said his province is largely rural and has not received many applications for fees increase.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Cde Edgar Moyo said parents should pay fees that were paid last term as schools wait for Government approval of new fees. The Chronicle