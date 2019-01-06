Gate charges announced for FCP, Pirates match

By Mehluli Sibanda

Gate charges for the Confederation of African Football Champions League group stage between Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum and South African giants Orlando Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium next Saturday have been announced.

The charges, agreed upon between the Zimbabwe Football Association and FC Platinum released yesterday show that fans intending to occupy the rest of the ground will part with $5, VIP will cost $10 while $20 is the cost of the VVIP on the day.

The match is sure to attract a huge crowd with fans backing both teams. Highlanders fans have long associated with Orlando Pirates across the Limpopo River and are sure to come out in their numbers to watch the Buccaneers in action. Bosso fans back Pirates because they also wear black and white with the crossbones salute also synonymous with both teams.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum have not yet decided when they are shifting their training to Bulawayo ahead of Saturday’s clash. Pure Platinum Play resumed training last Wednesday and with the match away from their Zvishavane base, they have to move to Bulawayo in the days leading up to the clash to have a feel of the match venue.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo said the team was having two sessions a day since they returned to training last Wednesday. On playing Pirates home away from Zvishavane, Chizondo said they have no qualms playing Pirates at Barbourfields seeing that they always play well at the venue. Her hope is that Zimbabweans will come out in their numbers and back the two-times in a row Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions in action.

“The team resumed training on 2 January, they are currently doing two sessions a day. We have always found BF as home away from home with good results each time we play there. We hope all Zimbabweans will rally behind FCP regardless of their local teams,’’ Chizondo said.

Last Wednesday, Zifa announced that FC Platinum will play their Caf Champions League group stage matches at Barbourfields after the continental football governing body said Mandava Stadium, the home of the Zimbabwean champions did not meet the minimum requirements to host any matches at this stage of the competition. Sunday News.