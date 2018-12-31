Usher files for divorce from wife Grace Miguel one year after herpes scandal

By Fay Strang | The Sun |

USHER has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Grace Miguel one year after he was embroiled in a herpes scandal.

The 40-year-old and Grace confirmed earlier this year that they are going their separate ways but the former couple have now made it official after papers were submitted to the court on Friday.

Court records obtained by The Blast showed that the documents were filed in Georgia and that Usher is using the same lawyer he did when he split from Tameka Foster.

Usher and Grace confirmed their split in March this year in a joint statement and insisted they would “remain deeply connected, loving friends”.

They said at the time: “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Usher and Grace started dating in 2009 after he split from his first wife, Tameka, with whom he has 11-year-old son Usher Raymond V and 10-year-old son Naviyd Ely.

It comes after the star was hit by a $20 million lawsuit in August last year from two women and a man who claimed he had put them at risk of the sexually-transmitted disease.

The lawsuit was later dropped after a recorded phone call was revealed in which one of the women admits to having used protection during her relationship with the musician.