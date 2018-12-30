Man axes wife over divorce

BySukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A 21-year-old Filabusi man has been arrested for striking his 17-year-old wife with an axe on the head whom he left unconscious for demanding separation.

Anele Ncube of Bekezela Township is expected to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court on 9 January facing attempted murder charges.

He will proceed by way of summons.

According to State facts Ncube attacked his wife, Ms Nokuthula Moyo on 24 November while they were at their matrimonial home at Bekezela Township in Filabusi.

“On 24 November Ncube and his wife, Nokuthula Moyo were at their home when she told him that she wanted a separation as he wasn’t a caring husband. They had an altercation over the matter as Ncube didn’t want to separate with his wife.

“Ncube then punched his wife and kicked her several times all over the body and accused her of demanding a separation because she was having an extra marital affair. He retrieved an axe which he used to strike his wife once on the head and fled from the scene.

Ms Moyo was assisted by neighbours who heard her scream during the attack and came to enquire.

The neighbours found Ms Moyo lying on the floor in the coagulation of her blood unconscious and they rushed her to hospital. She sustained a cut on the head and bruises on her body as a result of the attack,” read the State papers.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Ncube. Sunday News.