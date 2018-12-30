Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Defence Secretary and Mnangagwa nephew Martin Rushwaya survives helicopter crash in Gutu

An Alouette III helicopter had to do a forced landing in the Mchakazi area in Gutu Central yesterday near Ranga school after it developed a fault while airborne.

The chopper was travelling to Gutu from Harare.

According to the Acting Provincial Administrator for Masvingo Mr Roy Hove, the helicopter developed a fault before arriving at its intended destination.

Mr Hove told ZBC News that the pilot eventually managed to control and land the chopper and in the process the wheels and propeller were damaged.

Among those on board the helicopter was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Mr Martin Rushwaya.

No injuries were sustained. ZBC News

