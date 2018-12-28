Sokostina survives horror car crash

By Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

Radio and television personality Tendai ‘Sokostina’ Garwe was involved in a horrific car accident in Harare on Christmas Eve together with a Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) colleague Rumbidzai Nderere.

The two who are in a critical, but stable condition, sustained serious leg and arm injuries. They are admitted to the Avenues Clinic’s Intensive Care Unit.

ZiFM Stereo presenter, Tinopona ‘Tin Tin’ Katsande, a close friend of Sokostina visited her on Wednesday and said the bubbly TV and radio personality was in good spirits.

Tin Tin also arranged a prayer vigil that was held outside the Avenues Clinic on Wednesday.

“We managed to do a sneak peek and see Soko for a few minutes in ICU after the prayer vigil yesterday. Her body is broken, but her spirit is strong and unshaken.

“Through the morphine and braces, tubes bandages and beep beep machines, she managed to give us her infectious smile we all know and love from pics and on TV,” said Tin Tin.

“She even cracked a joke through the grogginess and gave us that contagious chuckle/laugh we hear from her on radio. She is fighting with every morsel she has and without a doubt like us, she has all the faith that she will recover 100%.” The Chronicle