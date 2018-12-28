On-duty Gauteng traffic police officer dies after being hit by bus

A Gauteng traffic police officer was knocked down by a bus and died on Thursday afternoon during a routine festive season law enforcement operation on the N1 North Murray-Hill.

Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said she was saddened by the officer’s death at the crucial period and that the province was robbed of a selfless and dedicated member of the Gauteng Traffic Police.

“I am at pains for losing one of our officers at this crucial period in the calendar year. What is even more painful is the manner in which he died. The Province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated member of the Gauteng Traffic Police,” she said.

“His passing is not in vain and it would not weaken the morale of fellow officers but it will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities. I have since issued an instruction to law enforcement officers to be tough on anyone who transgresses the rules of the road. On behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Government, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow colleagues.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng has recorded 22 fatalities in 21 road accidents between December 24 and 26. Of these fatalities, 13 were pedestrians, one cyclist, three drivers, three passengers and two motorcyclists.

On Monday at 2.30 pm, a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Garsfontein road in Tshwane and on Tuesday at 8.30pm, an Audi vehicle drove onto three pedestrians in Turfontein killing one while the other two sustained injuries.

The driver was allegedly overtaking when the incident happened. In Cosmo City at 11 pm, a mini-van crashed into a wall killing the driver instantly.

“Gauteng will this festive season see high visibility of law enforcement officers in highways and places of entertainments. Road safety activations will also be intensified including roadblocks which will focus on unroadworthy vehicles to ensure that our passengers and drivers reach their respective destinations safe,” said the MEC.

African News Agency (ANA)