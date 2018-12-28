I took hurting decision: Nyoni…Former Bosso vice captain bares soul

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders FC’s failure to meet the demands of speed merchant winger Gabriel Nyoni led to the collapse of negotiations to have the player extend his stay in Bulawayo.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle Sport yesterday, Nyoni (26) who expressed his “undying” love for the Bulawayo giants, claimed to have been “hurt” by the decision to move, saying it was also good for both parties to stop the negotiations so that he can also move forward.

What became clear during the interview with the forward who scored six goals for Highlanders during the 2018 season, was that the offers he got elsewhere were too “lucrative” and “tempting” to resist.

The former Highlanders vice-captain has been linked with a possible move to Caps United, a club he played for at junior level.

Nyoni had a slip of the tongue, revealing that a “cash-rich” side was also interested in his services.

“There is a probability that I can join Caps United and there is a possibility I can also join another cash-rich club,” said Nyoni.

Asked if the cash-rich side could be Ngezi Platinum Stars and whether he had been in communication with his former Bosso coach Erol Akbay now in charge of the platinum miners, Nyoni said: “Like I said it’s also a possibility (that he may join Ngezi). But we haven’t been in touch with coach Akbay. Township Rollers and two other teams within Zimbabwe have also tabled offers”.

Nyoni expects to have concluded his next move by January 14.

He said moving away from Highlanders was a “difficult” decision.

“As we grow up, we make difficult decisions and leaving Highlanders was one of them. I love Highlanders and have always loved it so much. To be honest, I feel like I have betrayed the other part of me. I say so because I’m also a fan of Highlanders and that’s the other part I feel I’ve betrayed.

“I felt what I wanted the club to give me would constrain the financial part of the club. Highlanders has a budget that they need to follow for the successful running of the club, so I thought of the club before me.

“The other thing that influenced me is the need to pursue my other career rather (marketing). When I’m done with football, I need to be having knowledge and undisputed marketing skills that many companies would want me to have before joining their institutions,” said Nyoni.

The winger said memories that will be engraved in his soul during his Bosso stint include scoring the fastest goal in the first round of the 2013 edition Mbada Diamonds Cup when they beat Triangle United 3-2. He scored Highlanders’ opener in under 120 seconds.

That season, Bosso went on to win the Mbada Diamonds Cup and Nyoni shared the tournament’s Top Goal Scorer award with teammates Masimba Mambare and Njabulo Ncube.

During his debut season, Nyoni went haywire, removing his shorts and running around a packed Barbourfields Stadium with a pant only. He describes the incident as “moomish”.

“At Highlanders there are no regrets, it’s just that injuries disturbed the smooth flow of my career. I’ll miss the atmosphere at Barbourfields and the love I got especially from fans at Soweto Stand,” Nyoni said.

He pleaded with the Highlanders followers to back the youngsters.

“Coach Madinda Ndlovu is doing a great job with the project (back to Highlanders roots). Highlanders has chosen the right person for the job. I wish Peter Mudhuwa could stay to help the youngsters in defence.

“To the supporters, please continue to support the youngsters in good or bad times. There is another Granvia coming up. I hope one day I will come and serve the club in another role,” said Nyoni. The Chronicle