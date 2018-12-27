Man fined for calling girl, 13, ‘Kanjiva’

By Bernard Chiketo

A Dangamvura man has been fined $20 for indecent assault after calling a 13-year-old-girl ‘‘Kanjiva’’ in reference to a popular Zimdancehall song by the same title.

Godwin Dzimbasekwa, 32, of Dangamvura, Mutare was convicted on his own plea of guilty by magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

He, however, denied the other charge in which he allegedly grabbed the girl by the waist.

Dzimbasekwa was charged with indecent assault as defined in section 67 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Dzimbasekwa said contrary to claims that he had tried to stop the girl at Mupfumi Shopping Centre in Dangamvura before forcibly grabbing her by the waist he had only had a verbal altercation with the minor.

He said he had referred to her as Kanjiva triggering a verbal altercation.

Dzimbasekwa had been drinking in a bar near the shops and had been tipsy when the incident occurred.

Chris Munyuku was prosecuting. DailyNews