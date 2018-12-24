Date set for trial of pilot who ‘killed girlfriend’

By Mashudu Netsianda

The trial date of an Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot, who allegedly killed his lawyer girlfriend in a crime of passion last month, has been set for January 28 next year at the High Court.

Tashinga Musonza (29) allegedly fatally assaulted Miss Lucy Duve (32) — a Gweru-based lawyer who was working for a local Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) — accusing her of cheating on him with his colleague.

Musonza will appear before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa who will be sitting on circuit in Gweru next month.

It is the State’s case that on November 25, Musonza went to their lodgings around 10PM and found Ms Duve asleep. He allegedly accused her of cheating on him with his colleague.

The two drove to the airbase since Musonza wanted the matter clarified. They allegedly woke up Ms Duve’s alleged lover who denied being in a relationship with her.

Musonza allegedly got furious and started assaulting Ms Duve.

His colleague tried to restrain him but was overpowered before he ran away from the scene to seek assistance from fellow colleagues.

Upon their return they found Ms Duve lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Musonza later drove Ms Duve to Clay Bank Hospital in the company of two of his colleagues and another female who is said to be Ms Duve’s friend. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital leading to the arrest of Musonza.

A postmortem report showed that Miss Duve had a fractured skull, blood clots in her brain and that her lungs were affected by the attack among other injuries.

Musonza is being represented by Mr Pepukai Mabhundu of Harare-based Mabhundu and Ndlovu Law Chambers as legal firms in Gweru allegedly refused to represent him in solidarity with the late Ms Duve.

The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, together with Minister Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Cde July Moyo last week visited the Duve family in Suburbs, Bulawayo to console the family.

Cde Ziyambi said Government doesn’t condone violence against women and also assured Duve’s family that justice will prevail. The Chronicle