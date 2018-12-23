MaBlanyo eyes DeMbare restart

By Langton Nyakwenda

Dynamos coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe is expected to name another assistant coach and beef up his technical team for the 2019 season.

Chigowe was assisted by Murape Murape when DeMbare made the great escape from relegation in the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but the lanky gaffer has been given the green light to name another assistant.

He is also expected to choose a goalkeepers’ coach as DeMbare has been operating without one since Zondai Nyaungwa was fired alongside former gaffer Lloyd Mutasa in September.

The Sunday Mail has gathered that Chigowe could lure Aces Academy coach Expense Chitukutu to the Harare giants.

Chitukutu, who holds a CAF A Licence, is credited together with Marc Duvillard for producing a large number of quality players who include Warriors’ stars Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and George Chigova.

Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mpfurutsa revealed that his side had already begun player rationalisation for the 2019 season and would need Chigowe to expeditiously sort out the technical team.

“As you are aware, our technical team is not sufficient, Chigowe will have to look for another assistant coach. We also need a goalkeepers’ coach and a fitness trainer,” said Mpfurutsa, who could not be drawn into revealing the identity of the targeted man.

It seems there won’t be time to celebrate Christmas for “MaBlanyo”, as the gaffer also has to come up with a wish list, while at the same time he has to offload players from the current squad, which finished a disappointing 11th in the 2018 season.

Chigowe has hinted on a massive overhaul at the faded giants.

It is believed that he intends to build his 2019 squad around rising keeper Simbarashe Chinani, defenders Pakhamani Dube and Godfrey “Marabha” Mukambi, midfielders Gift Saunyama and Kudzanayi Dhemere, winger Cleopas Kapupurika, as well as the exciting Valentine “V11” Kadonzvo.

Chinani has however, attracted interest from South African clubs, while Dhemere is being linked with a move to newly promoted side Manica Diamonds.

“We have started our player rationalisation exercise and we are progressing well. The coach has identified some players from other clubs he wants to sign, and we are already working on that.

“He (Chigowe) also has to come up with a list of players he wants to offload,” said Mpfurutsa.

Among those tipped to be shown the door are the quartet of Obey Mwerahari, Peace Makaha, Kingston Nkata and Marshal Machanzani, who were suspended towards the end of last season for allegedly fanning discontent at the troubled club.

Also expected to be offloaded are the likes of Kudakwashe Kumwala, Jimmy Tigere, Quality Kangadzi, James Marufu, Marvelous Mukumba, Munashe Kaseke and the wayward Denver Mukamba.

Chigowe has also identified a number of Dynamos juniors he wants to promote to the senior team, while veteran striker Edward “Duduza” Sadomba is expected to make a sensational return to the club that gave him fame before he moved to foreign leagues.

Should Chitukutu be confirmed as Chigowe’s number two, chances are high DeMbare could also get a few players from the famed Aces Academy. Sunday Mail.