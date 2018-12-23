I’m mother of perfection: Diva

By Nigel Siziba

Popular tv personality Nyasha Mtamangira is one of the driving forces in the arts industry. She has seen it all in terms of art from acting, presenting, being an MC, and most importantly balancing her thriving career with motherhood.

The multi-talented artiste popularly known as “Diva” spoke to Sunday Life and said she is a person who loves challenges and is always looking forward to new things.

“I can describe myself as someone who is outgoing, always looking forward for new things as I don’t like to be doing something over and over again. In short I can say Nyasha is someone who is dynamic and outgoing,” she said.

Growing up she always wanted to be a lawyer but writing was her calling and people close to her directed her to her rightful career which is journalism.

“I ventured into the arts industry at a later stage as I was still trying to find myself because when I grew up I always wanted to be a lawyer, but one of my friends advised me to take up journalism and I think it is my calling as I started writing short stories when I was still a child, I remember I would fill out a picture book with stories from my head,” said Diva.

In such a competitive industry she has managed to stay relevant.

“I think one can manage to stay afloat in such a competitive industry if they stay true to themselves, build their own brand and I think in this industry we are not the same because when you build your brand it becomes who you are and no one can change that,” she said.

Asked on how she balances motherhood and her career she said:

“As a single mother you have to do things on your own in terms of raising the child, and I’m really proud to say to the press that I’m a single mother because by the time news came out that I was going to be a mother I was still with baby daddy but things did not turn out as planned, not that he is not supporting financially, but taking care of her everyday needs is up to me.

Coming from a Christian family we were embarrassed of being a mother and single but I have passed that phase. I am happy that I have my baby. I am a mother of perfection, I make sure I give enough attention to my kid,” she said.

From her experience on being a single mother she said the society is not that judgemental like people say.

“Most times, people think that society judges us but in my own experience they did not judge me, the general public is not as harsh as we think, they know that these things happen all the time. It’s not something new and I think that has made people love me more for who I am,” she said. Sunday News.