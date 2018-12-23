Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalNews

Chitungwiza gives illegal settlers one-month notice

17,905 1

By Pauline Hurungudo

Chitungwiza Municipality has given illegal settlers a one-month ultimatum to not only vacate their properties but to also rehabilitate the land around Nyatsime area to its original condition.

Chitungwiza Town Clerk Mr George Makunde
Chitungwiza Town Clerk Mr George Makunde

Town clerk George Makunde said the construction of illegal structures in the Nyatsime cemetery area and on land reserved for institutions such as schools should be halted forthwith.

Some of the illegal structures are sprouting on wetlands as well as on land earmarked for roads, sewer, electricity servitudes, as well as in and around the boundaries of the dormitory town, south of the capital city — Harare.

Related Articles

Chitungwiza Municipality gets 14-day ultimatum

13,094 5

Urban councils’ $2,3bn infrastructure gap

13,287 0

Residents resist debt collectors

11,080 0

75pc Chitungwiza water meters dysfunctional

10,158 2

“You are therefore given one-month notice from the date of publication of this notice to have restored the land concerned to its original condition before the illegal development took place,” reads the notice.

Makunde also ordered that residents should “discontinue forthwith any operation or use of land concerned or any use of any building thereon.”

The city fathers said those who contravene or fail to comply with the enforcement order shall be deemed guilty of an offence.

They will be liable to a fine not exceeding level eight or alternatively imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both.

The notice was issued in terms of section 32(6) of the regional, town and country planning Chapter 29:12. Daily News.,

You might also like More from author