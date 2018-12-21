Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Morgan Heritage promises explosive gig

By Kundai Marunya

International reggae band Morgan Heritage has promised to dose local fans with great music and fun at their second Harare show this weekend.

Dubbed the “Second Coming”, the show is the second in Harare for both the award-winning Jamaican band and reggae crooner Lutan Fyah.

Morgan Heritage spokesperson said he appreciates how reggae music lovers are supporting the genre in Zimbabwe.

“We are happy to be back to Zimbabwe. Africa is our home and this tour is for our brothers and sisters. We promise the best,” he said.

Lutan Fyah arrived in the country on Wednesday while Morgan Heritage jetted in yesterday. The Herald

